Indian shares post best fiscal-year gain since 2009-10

MUMBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares posted their biggest fiscal-year gain in six in 2014-15 on bets that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government would be able to revive growth in Asia’s third-largest economy.

The benchmark BSE index gained 24.9 percent in 2014-15, its best since 2009-10, while the NSE index rose 26.7 percent.

For the month, the BSE index fell 4.8 percent, its worst since February 2013. The NSE index lost 4.6 percent this month in its worst performance since August 2013.

For the day, the BSE index ended 0.07 percent lower, while the 50-share NSE index lost 0.02 percent.

Losses were led by bank stocks such as ICICI Bank on anticipation of no rate cut at the central bank’s upcoming policy review on April 7.

For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)