Indian shares rise nearly 2 pct ahead of federal budget
February 27, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares rise nearly 2 pct ahead of federal budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose nearly 2 percent on Friday, their best single-day advance in six weeks, as blue chips rallied on hopes the government would deliver a budget that increases public investment but sticks broadly to its fiscal deficit targets.

The government’s economy survey reiterated India would not overshoot its deficit target of 4.1 percent of gross domestic product in the current financial year ending March. It also stood by a medium-term target of cutting it to 3 percent of GDP.

The benchmark BSE index closed 1.65 percent higher at 29,220.12, its biggest single-day gain since Jan. 20.

The broader NSE index gained 1.85 percent to 8,844.60, its best single-day gain since Jan. 15. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

