Indian shares rally; head for best daily gain in nearly 4 months
May 8, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares rally; head for best daily gain in nearly 4 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares surged more than 2 percent on Friday, heading towards their best daily gains in nearly four months and recovering from 2015 lows after the country set up a panel to suggest ways to resolve a tax dispute with foreign investors.

The benchmark BSE index gained 2.1 percent after hitting its lowest close since October 2014 on Thursday, while the NSE index rose as much as 2.08 percent.

Both indexes were headed towards their best daily gain since Jan. 15, 2015. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

