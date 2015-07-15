FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NSE index marks highest close in nearly three months
July 15, 2015

India's NSE index marks highest close in nearly three months

MUMBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - India’s NSE index rose nearly 1 percent on Wednesday to mark its highest close in nearly three months on hopes India, which imports most of its crude oil requirements, would benefit from weak oil prices on the back of the landmark Iran nuclear deal.

The NSE index ended 0.82 percent higher, marking its highest close since April 17, while the BSE index rose 0.95 percent.

For stocks, see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

