Indian shares close at highest in three months

MUMBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose about 1 percent on Thursday, marking their highest close in three months, led by banks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries , on hopes a fall in oil prices due to the Iran nuclear deal would lower import costs and interest rates.

The BSE index ended up 0.88 percent, while the NSE index, which rose above the 8,600-level, gained 0.99 percent, recording their highest close since April 16.

For stocks, see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)