Indian shares rise marginally to hit new three-month closing high
July 17, 2015

Indian shares rise marginally to hit new three-month closing high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended marginally higher on Friday, marking their highest close in nearly three months for a second day, even as investors sold financial stocks seeking more clarity on the government's decision to make foreign holdings fungible.

The BSE index ended up 0.06 percent, while the NSE index closed 0.02 percent higher, marking their highest close since April 16.

For the week, the BSE 30-share index gained 2.9 percent and the broader NSE index rose 2.98 percent.

For the midday report, click

For stocks, see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
