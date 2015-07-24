FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares fall nearly 1 pct; ICICI Bank slumps
July 24, 2015

Indian shares fall nearly 1 pct; ICICI Bank slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended nearly 1 percent lower on Friday, dragged down by ICICI Bank on concerns over its exposure to debt-laden Jaiprakash Group, while Reliance Industries fell ahead of its quarterly results later in the day.

ICICI Bank fell 4 percent after CARE downgraded Jaiprakash Associates debt, while Reliance Industries fell 1.6 percent.

The BSE index ended down 0.91 percent, while the NSE index closed 0.79 percent lower.

For the week, the BSE index lost 1.23 percent, while the NSE index shed 1 percent.

For the midday report, click

For stocks, see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

