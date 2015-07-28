FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's BSE index marks lowest close in more than a month
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

India's BSE index marks lowest close in more than a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday, with the BSE index marking its lowest close in more than a month, as investors were unwilling to make any risky bets amid weak corporate earnings and ahead of the central bank’s policy review next week.

The BSE index ended 0.37 percent lower at 27,459.23, its lowest close since June 19, while the NSE index fell 0.29 percent.

For the midday report, click [ID:nL3N1082WI ]

For stocks, see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.