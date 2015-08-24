FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's BSE index falls to lowest in a year amid global rout
August 24, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

India's BSE index falls to lowest in a year amid global rout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - India’s benchmark BSE index fell more than 5 percent on Monday to their lowest in a year, as a rout in Chinese equities sparked widespread unrest in global financial markets.

The benchmark BSE index fell as much as 5.6 percent to 25,841.96 points, its lowest since Aug. 13, 2014. It was trading down 5.2 percent at 1439 India time (0909 GMT).

The broader NSE index fell as much as 5.7 percent to as low as 7,823.60 points, its lowest since Oct. 17, 2014. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Rafael Nam)

