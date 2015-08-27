FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Indian shares gain more than 2 pct to biggest gains in 2 weeks
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 27, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Indian shares gain more than 2 pct to biggest gains in 2 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of the week to Thursday from Wednesday)

MUMBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Indian stocks gained more than 2 percent on Thursday, heading for their biggest daily gains in two weeks, as upbeat global equity markets sparked a wave of bargain-hunting ahead of the expiry of derivative contracts at the end of the session.

The BSE benchmark index gained as much as 2.11 percent and was up 1.8 percent as of 1335 India time (0805 GMT), heading for its biggest daily percentage gain since Aug. 14.

The broader NSE index rose as much as 2.14 percent and was up 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.