Indian shares fall about 2 pct on weak global cues
September 4, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares fall about 2 pct on weak global cues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell nearly 2 percent in early trade on Friday, giving up gains from the previous session on weak global cues and caution ahead of a decisive U.S. jobs report due later in the day.

The benchmark BSE index was down 1.82 percent, while the broader NSE index was down 1.84 percent by 9:44 a.m. (0414 GMT).

A strong jobs number could cement optimism on the global economy and boost share prices but it could rekindle speculation of an early rate hike, which could hurt risk assets, particularly in emerging economies. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)

