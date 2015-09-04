FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares close at more than 1-year low
September 4, 2015

Indian shares close at more than 1-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Friday and closed at their lowest levels in over a year on weak global cues amid caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day.

The BSE index ended 2.18 percent lower at 25,201.9, its lowest close since July 14, 2014.

The broader NSE index ended 2.15 percent lower at 7,655.05, its lowest close since Aug. 11, 2014.

Both indexes posted their fourth straight weekly loss, with the BSE index losing 4.51 percent and the NSE index shedding 4.34 percent.

For a midday report, click

For BUZZ items, click (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
