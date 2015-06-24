Sensex snaps eight-day winning streak

Stockbrokers monitor stock index numbers on their computer screens at a brokerage firm in Mumbai October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex fell on Wednesday, to snap an eight-day winning streak, its longest advance in nearly five months, tracking sharp declines in European shares after Greece said international lenders had rejected its latest proposals.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has attacked the stance of “certain” creditors as “strange” because they rejected proposals presented by Athens to bridge a budget gap, a government official said on Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 0.47 percent, snapping its longest gaining streak since an eight-session rally to Jan. 27, while the 50-share Nifty closed 0.25 percent lower.