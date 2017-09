A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

REUTERS - India’s stock markets ended marginally lower on Thursday, falling for a third consecutive session as wary investors shied away from IT stocks ahead of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s earnings.

Both the Sensex and the Nifty ended the day 0.41 percent lower.