An image of Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity, is placed between monitors displaying share price index at a share trading market in Chandigarh August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s stock markets ended 0.5 percent lower on Thursday after hitting their highest intraday level in more than three months, dragged down by stocks such as Lupin Ltd(LUPN.NS) and Bajaj Auto Ltd(BAJA.NS) amid weak results and profit booking.

The BSE Sensex ended down 0.47 percent while the Nifty ended 0.51 percent lower, after earlier marking their highest intraday level since April 17.