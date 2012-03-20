Indian stocks to watch-March 20

MUMBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were flat to lower, with Tokyo markets closed for a public holiday. * The S&P 500 extended its rally on Monday to climb within 10 percent of its historic closing high, after Apple said it would pay a $10 billion annual dividend and buy back stock. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India's Supreme Court will hear a review petition filed by the country's tax office challenging a January ruling that said Vodafone was not liable to pay any tax on its $11 billion acquisition of Indian mobile assets. * The India-China Conference organised by the International Monetary Fund kicks off in New Delhi, with the attendance of Christine Lagarde. (All day) * India's finance secretary and other ministry officials will address an industry body to explain the measures announced in the federal budget last week. (0530 GMT) * India's banking secretary will hold a news conference to explain the measures announced in the federal budget relating to the banking sector. (0630 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH * Kingfisher Airlines was hit with a regulatory challenge after the last of its independent directors quit amid growing concerns about the struggling Indian carrier's survival. * India is poised to ask airlines not to take part in the European Union emissions trading scheme, a senior official said, in what would be an escalation of a row over the EU's unilateral move to charge for carbon emitted by flights in and out of Europe. * Indian traders have struck deals to export 60,000 tonnes of raw sugar to Iran for March-April delivery, three trade sources said on Monday, marking their first sales of the sweetener to Tehran since western sanctions were tightened at the start of 2012. * Indian back-office company WNS Holdings Ltd may launch the first of three customer-service centres in the United States over the next quarter, its chief executive officer said, as it looks to boost revenues in its second largest market. * Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Monday hinted at a hike in diesel and cooking gas (LPG) prices after the budget session of Parliament. (E conomic Times) * The Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link moved a bit closer to reality with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority saying it has received six pre-qualification bids, involving 18 companies. The bidders include various consortiums lead by Tata Realty & Infrastructure, GMR -L&T, IRB Infrastructure, IL&FS Transportation Networks -Unity Infrastructure. (Ec onomic Times) * Bank of Baroda on Monday raised fixed deposit rates of select maturities by up to 0.25 percentage points. BoB becomes the first bank to revise short-term fixed deposit rates, following the CRR reduction by RBI earlier this month. (Ec onomic Times) * The Godrej group is going to make substantial investments in Oman's thriving healthcare facilities and allied services industry, according to senior company officials in the MENA region. (Ec onomic Times) * The government will try to legislate at least 3-4 economic bills in the ongoing session, pushing forward financial sector reforms, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday.(Ec onomic Times) * The Goods and Service Tax, already delayed by three years, is unlikely to be implemented any time soon because most state governments believe the government will not initiate major economic policy changes as it approaches the 2014 general elections. (Bus iness Standard) * Thanks to its aggressive shopping in international arms bazaars and very limited domestic supplies, India was the world's largest arms importer between 2007 and 2011, according to the latest data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). (Eco nomic Times) * The government on Monday sought Parliament approval to spend an additional 426.05 billion rupees in the current financial year, including as compensation for oil marketing companies; as well as food and fuel subsidies. (Bu siness Standard) * Banks have agreed to restructure micro-lender Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance (BSFL)'s debts of about 7 billion rupees on the condition that the Vijay Mahajan-led BASIX Group would offer corporate guarantees. (Bu siness Standard) * Reserve Bank of India has allowed foreign venture capital investors to invest in securities through the secondary market as well as through private arrangements or purchase from third parties. (Ec onomic Times) * The price band of the NBCC IPO, through which the government aims to sell 10 per cent stake to raise 1.2 billion rupees, has been fixed in the range of 90-106 rupees. The IPO will hit the markets between March 23-27. (Bu siness Standard) * A proprietary investment arm of Morgan Stanley is in advanced talks to invest about $200 million for a 51% stake in Continuum Energy Pte Ltd (CEPL), a Singapore-based holding company developing wind power assets in India, said a source directly briefed on the matter. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Dollar near one-week low, but seen supported * Brent dips, US oil rises on refinery problems * Global shares gains as dollar eases * S&P within 10 pct of record high * Foreign institutional investor flows