FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian stocks recover from losing run; banks gain
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
U.S.
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 20, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 6 years

Indian stocks recover from losing run; banks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up to their first winning session in four as lenders recovered on expectations recent steep losses were overdone, while jewellery maker Titan Industries rallied as a recent excise duty on gold was not expected to hit profits too much.

Titan gained a provisional 3.9 percent, while State Bank of India was up 1.4 percent.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.2 percent to 17,309.28 points after hitting its lowest close since March 7 on Monday. The 50-share Nifty index added 0.3 percent to 5,274.85 points. (Reporting By Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.