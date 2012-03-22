FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian stocks drop on foreign selling fears
March 22, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 6 years

Indian stocks drop on foreign selling fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - India’s main index dropped more than 2 percent in its biggest one-day fall since late February after a spike in global risk aversion triggered fears of foreign selling at a time of waning confidence in the struggling government.

Weaker-than-expected euro zone PMI was a trigger to pronounced selling in Indian stock markets and the rupee in the afternoon, in a day already marked by concerns about a government auditor report that said the government may have sold coal deposits too cheaply.

Also on Thursday, the Indian government announced a sweeping rollback of a rail fare hike, adding to concerns about the ruling coalition’s standing.

Blue chip Reliance Industries lost 4.2 percent, helping send the main 30-shares BSE index down a provisional 2.5 percent, its biggest one-day fall since Feb. 27.

The Nifty index lost 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

