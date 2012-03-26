Indian stocks to watch-March 26

MUMBAI, March 26 (Reuters) -

GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares edged up on Monday, lifted by resource-related shares, finding some support after losing ground last week on fears of the impact of an economic slowdown in China.

* U.S. stocks rose in light volume on Friday, buoyed by rising energy and basic materials shares, as the S&P 500 kept showing resilience even as it posted its second negative week so far this year.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* A ministers’ panel will consider allowing exports of 500,000-1 million tonnes of sugar. India, the world’s largest consumer of sugar, has allowed 2 million tonnes of sugar exports in the year from Oct. 1 and expects output to far outstrip demand. (All Day)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki, expects car sales to increase by 10 percent in the fiscal year beginning in April led by diesel models, its chairman said on Saturday.

* An Indian consortium has so far stayed away from the bidding war for Africa-focused gas explorer Cove Energy Plc , with one member of the group saying it would only bid if it was on an agreed basis.

A consortium of Indian public-sector energy companies Oil and Natural Gas Corp and GAIL India said last month that it was considering joining the race for Cove, at the centre of a bidding war after approaches from Shell and Thai state oil firm PPT.

* India’s state-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd is evaluating several proposals for equity stakes and long-term supply deals in the United States, Middle East and Southeast Asia, its chairman said.

* India’s Unitech Ltd on Friday sought the Company Law Board’s approval to move a case on a dispute over their telecoms joint venture with Norway’s Telenor to an arbitration panel, potentially escalating the row.

* India’s cabinet on Friday approved the award of 16 oil and gas blocks, less than ha1f of those offered under its ninth exploration licensing round, a government statement said.

* Deep Industries Ltd signed a contract with the government of Indonesia that is awarding coal bed methane blocks for exploration in the Southeast Asian country for a period of 30 years.

* BG aims to sign a gas sale agreement with Gujarat State Petroleum Corp by the middle of the year to supply up to 2.5 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2014, its India unit head said on Friday.

* Jindal Poly Films said its board approved the disinvestment of 60 percent in equity shares of Jindal France SAS.

* Aditya Birla Nuvo said on Friday its board will consider fund-raising proposals when it meets on Monday.

* IDBI Bank said the Indian government will inject capital funsd of 8.10 billion rupees into the lender.

* Private equity firms 3i, Blackstone and Carlyle have shown interest in buying a stake in the holding company that will be formed by combining all of Lanco Infratech’s power assets, two people close to developments said. (Ec onomic Times)

* ONGC’s overseas exploration arm ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) will see its first-ever decline in production this year due to geopolitical factors in Sudan and Syria. (B usiness Standard)

* Infosys is opening a whole new channel of doing business with its latest software product platforms, taking the first steps towards achieving what Infosys 3.0 set out to do - securing a third of its revenues from products. (Fi nancial Express)

* Kingfisher Airlines has agreed to pay only up to 100 million rupees of its 760 million rupees service tax due this financial year, a top government official said. (B usiness Standard)

* Reliance Retail plans to raise up to 45 billion rupees from its parent company, Reliance Industries, to accelerate store openings and grow aggressively in select formats. (Ec onomic Times)

* State refiners Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL.NS>, and Hindustan Oil Corp are preparing to raise petrol prices next month if they are not compensated for selling the fuel below market rates, government and industry officials said. (Eco nomic Times)

* India’s petroleum ministry may seek approval from the cabinet committee on economic affairs for state-owned oil firms to buy Asian Development Bank’s 5.20% stake in Petronet LNG Ltd. (Mi nt)

* Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of its vehicles by up to 17,000 rupees following the hike in excise duty in the Budget. (E conomic Times)

* Punjab and Sind Bank have announced an increase-- which is as steep as 5 percentage points-- in fixed deposit rates of select maturities amid tight liquidity situation. (Ec onomic Times)

* Edelweiss Financial Services will raise about $400 million from foreign investors to capitalise its ‘Special Asset Fund’. (E conomic Times)

* State-owned GAIL India GAIL.NS> is mulling doubling capacity of the Dabhol LNG terminal to 10 million tonnes to meet growing energy needs of the country, Chairman B C Tripathi said. (Ec onomic Times)

* Shasun Pharmaceuticals said it will invest 2.5 billion rupees in expansion activities, including setting up of new plants, in the next financial year. (E conomic Times)

* Multiplex operator Inox Leisure Ltd said it has increased its stake in Fame India from 50.21 per cent to 68.35 per cent for 889.3 million rupees. (E conomic Times)

* Jet Airways, India’s largest airline by market share, has told leading travel portals that it could snap ties with them unless they agree to drop a controversial scheme in which a flier gets to know the name of the carrier only after booking a ticket. (Eco nomic Times)

* Japanese telecom operator NTT Docomo is in talks to raise its 26% stake in Tata Teleservices, part of Tata Tele Maharashtra Ltd, even as the Indian partner is considering a buyback of Docomo’s shares. (Fi nancial Express)

* The Finance Ministry is exploring the option of entering into a dialogue with Hutchison on the issue of payment of capital gains tax on its deal with Vodafone in 2007. (B usiness Standard)

* World Bank has said it will extend full financial support to India to help enhance the level of infrastructure development in the country in the 12th Five Year Plan that begins next fiscal year. (Ec onomic Times)

* Seeking to expand their strategic ties, India and South Korea today agreed to step up political and security cooperation, as they vowed to double the bilateral trade to an ambitious $40 billion by 2015. (Ec onomic Times)

* The Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India are likely to finalise the market borrowing programme for the first half of the next financial year on March 27. (E conomic Times)

* Karnataka government plans to set up four gas-fired power plants of 700 MW each in the state and is expected to invite tariff-based bidding from private investors soon after it signs long-term gas supply contracts, state government officials said. (Eco nomic Times) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

