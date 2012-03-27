Indian stocks to watch-March 27

March 27 (Reuters) - GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks rebounded on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said ultra-loose monetary policy was still needed to reduce U.S. unemployment. * The S&P 500 rebounded from its worst week so far this year to retake a four-year high on Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled supportive monetary policy in the United States. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Finance ministry officials will meet counterparts from the central bank around 1130 GMT to decide the government's borrowing schedule for April-September. New Delhi has set a gross market borrowing of 5.7 trillion rupees for fiscal 2012/13, higher than an expected 5.3 trillion rupees. * Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee is expected to address parliament following a debate on his budget proposals in the lower house. (Time unknown) * India's Company Law Board will resume hearing arguments in the Telenor -Unitech case. Telenor wants to exit its joint venture with Unitech, an action the Indian firm opposes. (All Day) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH * Indian lender ICICI Bank has asked embattled Kingfisher Airlines to top up its loan security or adjust the loan amount after the ailing carrier's stock dropped in recent weeks, the airline said. * India's telecoms regulator plans to recommend that carriers be denied a refund of their license fees if they lose or surrender permits, in a further blow to companies whose licenses are set to be revoked after a court order. Norway's state-backed Telenor is one of the eight carriers affected, but market leaders such as Bharti Airtel and UK-based Vodafone are poised to benefit from that ruling. * A report critical of the Indian government's handling of a coal fields sale will not change substantially from a leaked draft that talked of $211 billion in lost revenues, sources said, after the government tried to downplay the findings. * India has decided to allow an extra one million tonnes of unrestricted white sugar exports, a government source said on Monday, in line with industry expectations for the world's second-biggest producer of the sweetener. * RBS has halted payments to a Greek ship owner which transported Iranian oil for India's Great Eastern Shipping Co Ltd, in line with Western sanctions aimed at hindering Iranian crude exports, shipping sources told Reuters. * The Maharashtra state government plans to increase the tax on petrol cars by 4 percent and for petrol vehicles by 2 percent for auto purchases. (Economic Times) * Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Gas Transport Infrastructure Ltd is up for sale, and GAIL and Oil India have shown interest in buying the company, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Economic Times) * In a last ditch effort to rescue Kingfisher Airlines , liquor distributors belonging to the UB group are expected to pitch in with slightly over 10 billion rupees. (Business Line) * Reinforcing India's efforts to secure energy resources overseas, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd is in talks with South Sudan to help it build oil pipelines, crude oil stores and refineries in the newly-formed African nation. (Mint) * Private equity investor Warburg Pincus LLC on Monday sold its remaining 3.6% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd to raise about 14 billion rupees ($274 million), two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Mint) * Tata Capital said it will set up a private investment banking business in Singapore in two years. (Economic Times) * The government is gearing up to hold the first round of coal block auctions in the second quarter of 2012, Coal Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal was quoted as saying by news agencies on Monday. (Times of India) * The Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, which has entered the final leg its negotiations to buy out the Big Apple chain of food and grocery stores, looks set to take a big bite of the convenient stores segment in the National Capital Region. (Business Standard) * With KG-D6 output hitting an all- time low, Reliance Industries and partner BP will submit to the government by October an integrated development plan to produce natural gas from all the 18 discoveries in the block. (Economic Times) * Tata Communications plans to hive off its data centre business into a subsidiary. The company says this business requires investments of 15 billion rupees over next five years, and carving it out as a separate entity will enable it to raise funds independently. (Economic Times) * US real estate executive Donald Trump is expanding the footprint of his Trump Hotel Collection across India, betting big on the branded luxury homes and hospitality market in the country. (Economic Times)