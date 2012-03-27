Indian shares gain on reports finmin not to target P-notes

MUMBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Indian stocks sharply extended gains after TV channels, citing unnamed finance ministry officials, reported the government would not target the so-called participatory notes in a blanket manner under its newly proposed rules targeting tax avoidance.

The finance ministry will not be chasing after these P-notes, or derivative products that allow foreign investors to invest anonymously into Indian equities, as part of its recently proposed General Anti-Avoidance Rule, channels including CNBC-TV18 reported.

Only participatory notes which fail certain regulatory tests may be subject to taxation, the reports said.

The main 30-share BSE index rose as much as 1.8 percent after the TV reports.