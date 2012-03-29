Indian stocks to watch-March 29

MUMBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares eased for a second day in a row on Thursday, as investors limited their risk exposures on concerns about growth prospects in the world's two largest economies, the United States and China. * U.S. stocks declined on Wednesday as sliding oil and metals prices gave investors a reason to sell commodity-related shares. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India hosts a summit of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) nations leaders on March 29 in New Delhi. (All Day) * Goldman Sachs' three-day annual board meeting starts in Mumbai on Thursday. The bank's chairman Lloyd Blankfein, chief operating officer Gary Cohn and other officials of its 12-member board will be in India for the meeting, to be held for the first time in the country. (All Day) * Power Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde will address the media in New Delhi to talk about the government's achievements in the power sector and the challenges it faces. (0830 GMT) * India's Tata Communications has to decide by Thursday whether it will make a bid for British telecom group Cable & Wireless Worldwide. (All Day) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH * India's tax office has frozen shares owned by Unitech Ltd in a mobile phone joint venture with Norway's Telenor over a tax demand the Indian real estate company disputes as baseless. * Vijay Mallya is considering selling a portion of his stake in the flagship liquor business, United Breweries as Kingfisher Airlines' cash crunch continues to worsen. (Economic Times) On Wednesday, CNBC TV18 reported Heineken may buy 12-13 percent of Mallya's stake in United Breweries. * India will sell 180 billion rupees ($3.54 billion) of bonds on April 3, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. * Troubled Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines Ltd has named three independent directors on its board to comply with rules, after the last of its independent directors quit last week amid growing concerns over its survival. * Danish telecoms operator TDC said on Wednesday it had entered a deal with Indian group Tata Consultancy Services to replace U.S. company CSC as its IT services provider. * MSP Steel and Power said its board will meet on March 31 to consider the issuance of preferential equity shares. * The BRICS group of emerging world powerhouses - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - is set to outline plans at a summit this week for a joint development bank, while the five countries' stock exchanges will also move closer together. * GMR Infrastructure is in talks with a clutch of private equity funds to sell a minority stake in its energy company GMR Energy for 5 billion rupees. (Financial Express) * Indian telecommunications officials are preparing to levy penalties on Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular for violations of 3G licence conditions. The combined penalty could surpass 10 billion rupees. (Financial Express) * Satyam, which is being bought out by Tech Mahindra, is in talks to acquire a company in Europe to strengthen the services it provides to the aerospace industry. (Financial Express) * The US government has decided to hike H-1B employment visa fee in a move that is expected to hit Indian IT companies such as Infosys Technologies, TCS, HCL Technologies, Wipro. (Economic Times) * The founder of infrastructure company IVRCL is rallying support from fellow businessmen in Andhra Pradesh to avert a takeover by the Essel group of media baron Subhash Chandra, people close to the Hyderabad-based company said. (Economic Times) * Talks between GVK Infrastructure & Power Limited and Singapore based-Changi Airport for a stake sale in the former's airport business have broken down according to two sources familiar with the details. (Economic Times) * Fortis Healthcare India Ltd is planning to sell a stake to private equity investors. Ahead of that, the promoters will sell part of their stake in the company through the stock auction route. (Mint) * State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp won't invest further in Imperial Energy Corp. Plc, with data showing that peak production from Imperial's key Siberian oil fields will fall drastically short of estimates. (Mint) * In other news, ONGC cornered six blocks - four as the operator and two as minority partner - out of the 16 areas that the government awarded for oil and gas exploration, but saw its bids rejected for 8 areas including five deep-sea blocks. (Economic Times) * Bajaj Electricals plans to restructure its business into consumer products and a separate business to business unit. (Economic Times) * Suzlon and China's CGN Wind Energy Co will jointly develop 800 MW of domestic and international projects over the next three years. (Economic Times) * Leading cement manufacturer ACC announced an investment of 33 billion rupees by 2015 to set up three grinding units and a clinker facility. (Economic Times) * Reserve Bank of India relaxed various norms on overseas direct investments to offer more flexibility to the Indian companies and individuals. (Economic Times) * The government is considering changing profit-sharing structure for oilfield contracts before launching the next round of bidding for oil and gas blocks in line with the national auditor's view that the current system gives private operators no incentive to cut capital expenditure. (Economic Times) * Natural gas from Turkmenistan would be delivered to India at an estimated price of about $10 per unit, including $3 for transportation charges and transit fee, in the proposed 1,680-km pipeline via Afghanistan and Pakistan, three persons with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Economic Times)