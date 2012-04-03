Indian stocks to watch-April 3

MUMBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Tuesday on the back of strong gains in global equities overnight, after solid manufacturing data from the United States, and as leading Asian exporters offset signs of mild recession in Europe. * U.S. stocks started the second quarter with a bang on Monday, with the S&P 500 climbing to a fresh four-year high as manufacturing data from the United States and China helped support the outlook for economic growth. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * The government is expected to issue formal orders on Tuesday to Coal India to sign fuel supply pacts with private power producers, ignoring opposition from some of the company's independent directors that such a move would be bad for the company. The orders would come as U.K. investment fund The Children's Investment Fund has threatened legal action against Coal India's directors for not protecting minority shareholders' interests. (All Day) * India's Supreme Court is scheduled to rule on petitions seeking a review of a February order that asked the government to revoke all 122 licenses granted in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale. (All Day) * RBI pre-policy industry, non-bank finance companies meeting (0630 GMT) * Renault India launch - Renault PA's India unit launches its latest new model in India. (0630 GMT) * Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd to declare its provisional earnings for the fiscal year 2011/12 (0745 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH * India's stock market regulator will allow domestic stock bourses to list subject to certain conditions, including limits on ownership so that 51 percent of each exchange is held by the public. * India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp reported March sales rose 2.41 percent to 528,290 vehicles from a year ago. * The Reserve Bank of India has eased its overseas direct investment norms by waiving the need for Indian entities to seek its approval to open foreign currency accounts abroad. * India's Kingfisher Airlines will resume payment of staff salaries starting this week after tax authorities unfroze its bank accounts, the airline's chairman and managing director, liquor baron Vijay Mallya, said in a letter to employees. * Firestone Energy rejected an offer from Tata Power to invest in a joint venture with Sekoko Resources to develop a coal mine in the Waterberg area of South Africa, saying the offer under-valued the assets. * Rupert Murdoch's Star TV has won the bid to broadcast Indian cricket for six years for a fee of around $757.6 million, officials said on Monday. * State-owned oil firms, Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp have hiked auto LPG prices by 6 rupees per litre, the third increase this year. (Economic Times) * SpiceJet said it has applied to the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to allow the airline to directly import jet fuel. (Economic Times) * The Thrissur-based Dhanlaxmi Bank is planning to shut 30 branches in key cities, including Mumbai and New Delhi. (Economic Times) * Marico wants to raise $100 million via a stake sale and is in talks with private equity players such as GIC, Temasek, and Khazana, sources said. (Economic Times) * ONGC has declined to participate in the stake sale of the pipelines company owned by Mukesh Ambani and other promoters of Reliance Industries but other state firms such as Oil India and Gail India are evaluating the prospect. (Economic Times) * India's finance ministry will soon announce fresh rules for the levy of excise duty on unbranded jewelry to provide some relief to the country's jewelers. (Economic Times) & Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, has emerged as a contender to buy Thomas Cook India , a person privy to the company's plans said on condition of anonymity. (Economic Times) * The AV Birla group's retail venture plans to shut more than three dozen stores and lay off more than 150 staff as newly appointed chief executive Pranab Barua attempts to increase the firm's productivity and pull it out of red. (Economic Times) * Asia's largest dairy, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd that markets the Amul brand, has firmed plans to invest 30 billion rupees over the next five years to expand its existing plants and set up nine manufacturing units across the country. (Mint) * Tata Sikorsky Aeronautics Ltd, the joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Ltd and Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., is considering the establishment of a helicopter assembly plant in the country. (Mint) * German engineering and services provider Bilfinger Berger plans to invest nearly 6 billion rupees in India in the next few years and is eyeing strategic acquisitions to expand its business in the country. (Economic Times) * DMI Finance, an NBFC founded by former Citigroup employees Shivashish Chatterjee and Yuvraj C Singh, has acquired 16% stake in Alchemist Asset Reconstruction Company. The financial services firm has been valued at 2 billion rupees, according to industry executives familiar with the development. (Economic Times) * NTL Electronics India said it has formed an equal joint venture with the Netherlands- based Lemnis Lighting to produce LED lights for both home and commercial purpose. (Economic Times) * German firm Gerresheimer AG said it has inked a pact to acquire a 70 percent stake in Gujarat-based Neutral Glass & Allied Industries for an undisclosed amount. (Economic Times) * The UK-based Premier Inn, which already has two hotels operational in India, is planning to add three more by March 2014, at an investment of about 1.75 billion rupees. (Economic Times) NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee seen up on bunched inflows * Indian bond yields seen up; debt sales eyed * Yen firmer, Aussie eyes RBA rate decision * Oil rises 2 pct on N.Sea delays, U.S. data * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting By Manoj Rawal; Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)