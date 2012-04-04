Indian stocks to watch-April 4

MUMBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares eased on Wednesday after the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested the bank was less likely to take further stimulus measures, leaving investors looking for more clues over global growth outlook. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from four-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was less inclined to provide more economic stimulus. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * S.K. Goel, chairman, of India's Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), the finance ministry's tax department that handles customs, factory-gate duties and service tax, will speak at an event organised by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations at 11.00 IST (0530 GMT). * India's Supreme Court may rule on petitions seeking review of a February order by the court that asked the government to revoke all 122 telecoms licences granted in a scandal-tainted spectrum sale in 2008. (All Day) * India's Services PMI for March. (0500 GMT) INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH The government issued a presidential decree to force Coal India to guarantee long-term fuel supply to private power firms, as it used its discretionary authority to trump independent directors who resisted pressure from the Prime Minister's Office and said such pacts would harm the company. (Economic Times) CX Partners, the private equity fund promoted by former Citigroup executive Ajay Relan, is in preliminary negotiations to acquire a controlling stake in the Kishore Biyani-controlled non-banking finance company (NBFC) Future Capital Holdings . (Economic Times) Canada-based Niko Resources, partner of Reliance Industries in Krishna Godavari D6 block (KG D6), said the companies will submit an integrated development plan for drilling out additional 3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas from the block by October 2012. (Financial Chronicle) Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the nation's biggest carmaker, is set to re-enter the insurance broking business with a licence from the regulator, about two years after it was barred from selling vehicle insurance policies. (Mint) The partnership for homeland security between Reliance Industries and global engineering and electronics giant Siemens may be coming apart in just six months, even before it could formally take off. (Business Standard) Fertiliser stocks Rashtriya Chemicals and fertilisers , National Fertiliser to be in focus as the fertiliser ministry is mooting a proposal to raise urea prices by 10%. (Economic Times) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said it has received final approval by the U.S. health regulator to market its oral contraceptive Desogestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets in the American market. (Economic Times) Domestic steel makers, including state-run SAIL, have raised the prices for both long and flat products by up to Rs 1,500 a tonne. (Economic Times) Bajaj Auto has increased its stake in KTM Power Sports by buying another 6.3 percent more, taking its stake in the Austrian motorcycle to a little over 47%. (Economic Times) Cairn India, a Vedanta group company, notifies an oil discovery in its onshore block in the Krishna-Godavari basin. Madhu Kannan, chief executive officer of the Bombay Stock Exchange, is leaving Asia's oldest stock exchange to join India's Tata Sons as group head of business development. NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee pulled off 2-week high on oil payments * Bond ylds at 4-mth high on tepid auction response * USD holds gains in wake of Fed, Spain & ECB eyed * Oil slips on demand caution, Fed minutes * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting By Manoj Rawal; Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)