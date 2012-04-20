Indian stocks to watch-April 20

MUMBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares slipped on Friday following disappointing U.S. labour data, while the yen weakened after the Bank of Japan flagged the prospect of further monetary easing. * U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor market data showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also discouraged investors. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Reliance Industries' fiscal fourth quarter earnings will be in focus. StarMine estimates the Indian giant will report 33% jump in its revenues to 969.68 billion rupees while its net profit is likely to dip over 16% to 45 billion rupees. INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH * Hero MotoCorp has pushed its total production capacity to seven million units, or more than 800 units per hour. (Business Standard) Separately, Mint reported Hero MotoCorp has asked vendors to suggest ways of reducing input costs in a bid to help meet its targeted 7 billion rupees in savings for the current fiscal year. (Mint) * Vinod Dasari, the MD of India's No. 2 truck maker Ashok Leyland, has ruled out the company's foray into cars, counteracting recent media reports of such plans. (Economic Times) ----------------- * Procter & Gamble, the world's largest consumer goods company, will build its largest manufacturing plant in the Indian sub-continent in Hyderabad by investing 3.45 billion rupees. (Economic Times) * Giorgio Armani is ending its Indian joint venture with DLF Brands, the unlisted arm of DLF Ltd. The Italian fashion house will now enter into a franchisee deal with Genesis Luxury to expand its retail presence in India. All three companies confirmed the development. (Economic Times) ----------------- * India's Bharat Petroleum Corp is seeking a diesel cargo for early May as domestic supply remains tight on the back of refinery maintenance, industry sources said on Thursday. * Techno Electric plans to invest 10 billion rupees to raise power generation capacity by six-fold in the next five years. (Business Standard) * Bidders for the upcoming ultra mega power plants in Odisha and Chattisgarh will have to pay a reserve price to the state government for coal mines that come bundled with the project. (Economic Times) ----------------- * Drug firm Strides Arcolab said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to sell a generic version of the Cisplatin injection used in cancer treatment in the U.S. market. (Economic Times) * Confusion sparked by the setting up of a new committee for drug approvals has led to a slide in the number of new medicines getting cleared even as millions of Indians struggle with diabetes and heart failures remain a major killer. (Economic Times) ----------------- * India's central bank has proposed a mechanism to the finance ministry to auction the surplus cash balance held with it to commercial banks. (Financial Express) * The DE Shaw group, which launched its private equity business in the country in 2006, has exited about 60% of its investments in Indian companies, according to a source familiar with the developments. (Economic Times) OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Dovish BOJ dogs yen; euro survives French scare * Crude steady, gasoline down as supply worries ease * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting By Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)