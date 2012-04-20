FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Indian shares fall; state-run banks under pressure
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 20, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-Indian shares fall; state-run banks under pressure

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Repeats to fix table formatting with no changes to text;
widens distribution)	
    * Reliance Industries falls ahead of earnings results
    * State-run banks hit by margin worries post-RBI
    * Nifty futures drop on trading error talk; NSE denies

    MUMBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a
four-day-rally as Reliance Industries fell ahead of its earnings
results while state-run banks declined on worries about their
margins due to a government directive to lower their lending and
deposit rates.	
    Shares were also hit in the afternoon after Nifty futures
 dropped suddenly amid market speculation of a trading
error. A National Stock Exchange later said it had not spotted
any errors on its trading systems.	
    After the market close, Reliance Industries said
net profit in the fiscal fourth quarter fell 21.2 percent to
42.36 billion rupees ($815 million), slightly below
expectations. Shares had fallen 1.5 percent ahead of those
results.	
    The country's main 30-share BSE index fell 0.74
percent to 17,373.84 points, while the 50-share NSE index
 lost 0.78 percent to 5,290.85.	
    India's BSE index rose 1.6 percent this week, marked by a
rally sparked by the Reserve Bank of India's aggressive 50 basis
points cut in the repo rate on Tuesday.	
    Lenders had rallied on hopes easing move would bolster
growth, but investors are now growing concerned that lenders are
under pressure to lower lending and deposit rates sooner than
they had hoped. 	
    India's s state-run banks were among the day's big
decliners. Bank of Baroda fell 2 percent, while Bank of
India fell 2.2 percent.	
    "There are expectations or fear in the market that 	
government will force PSU banks to cut rates in a hurry, (which)	
will result in some contraction in margins in coming quarters," 	
Manish Ostwal, a sector analyst at brokerage KR Choksey said,
referring to public sector unit banks.	
    Among other decliners, shares in Indian cement manufactures
fell for the second day, after posting a fall in quarterly
profit on Thursday. 	
    Shares in ACC Ltd fell 1.6 percent, while Ambuja
Cements fell 2.2 percent.	
    Trading in the afternoon was coloured by a sudden drop in
Nifty futures, which fell as much as 6.7 percent at one
point. Dealers attributed the declines a potential trading error
involving index futures and Infosys <INFYJ2:NS> futures.
 	
    However, India's National Stock Exchange  said it had not
spotted errors in its trading systems, denying the market
speculation. 	
      	
For the full list of Indian shares that moved during the day,
please see MARKET EYE items.   	
                     	
     FACTORS TO WATCH                             	
* Euro rises on German Ifo, gains seen fragile           	
* Oil up over $118, supply concerns support               
 	
* Investors seek safety on euro zone worries        	
* Foreign institutional investor flows         	
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs                      	
   	
              	
 ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:                  	
Pan-Asia........ Japan.......   S.Korea... 	
S.E. Asia.......        Hong Kong...  Taiwan.... 	
Australia/NZ....        India.......  China..... 
 	
    	
            	
OTHER MARKETS:                  	
Wall Street ....        Gold ....... Currency.. 	
Eurostocks.....        Oil ........  JP bonds... 	
ADR Report .....      LME metals. US bonds.. 	
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe    
 	
     	
        	
 DIARIES & DATA:                  	
Indian Data Watch   Asia earnings diary 	
U.S. earnings diary   European diary        	
Indian diary          Wall Street Week Ahead  	
Eurostocks Week Ahead                        	
                 	
 TOP NEWS:                  	
For top Asian company news, double click on:          	
U.S. company news     European company news 	
Forex news            Global Economy news 	
Technology news      Telecoms news       	
Media news          Banking news          	
Politics/General news   Asia Macro data      
 	
     	
            	
   	
   A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:    	
topnews.session.rservices.com                    	
                  	
 LIVE PRICES & DATA:                    	
World Stocks           Currency rates   	
Dow Jones/NASDAQ    Nikkei                	
FTSE 100                  Debt      	
Indian rupee             LME price overview    
 	
  	
    	
  	
	
 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.