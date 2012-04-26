Indian stocks to watch-April 26

MUMBAI, April 26 (Reuters) -

* Asian shares gained on Thursday, retaining positive momentum as the Federal Reserve reassured markets that it will keep its very accommodative stance to support growth, and optimism grew over strong corporate earnings after Apple Inc’s robust results.

* U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, with Apple’s surge giving the Nasdaq its biggest gain of the year, while the Fed chairman reassured markets that the central bank would do more if necessary to lift the economy.

* Idea Cellular, India’s third-largest mobile phone carrier by revenue and fourth-biggest by subscribers, reports fourth quarter and full year results.

* Gujarat Gas has withdrawn its application with India’s Petroleum and Natural Gas board for distribution in certain parts of India after signing an exchange agreement with GSPC Gas.

* ONGC has approved a 6 billion rupees investment proposal for the development of a project in Mumbai.

* Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd will defer oil product shipments to buyers by about 1-2 weeks following the shutdown of its 300,000 barrels per day plant due to a water supply shortage, traders said on Wednesday.

* Hindustan Zinc is set to emerge as one of the top 10 silver producers globally by 2013-14. It is ramping up production to 500 tonnes from the current 150-200 tonnes by expanding captive mines. (Economic Times)

* The government has allowed industrial consumers like textile, cement and steel industrial units to buy cheaper power from open markets. (Economic Times)

* Sesa Goa, a Vedanta Group company, already seeing erosion in profits due to a mining ban in Karnataka, is facing fresh trouble in Goa because of a stop-mining order. (Business Standard)

* The government’s decision to switch to a new royalty formula for coal would erode the benefit currently available to captive coal miners through reduced royalty rates. (Business Standard)

* Greaves Cotton is planning to diversify into small diesel engines for the passenger car space and bigger engines for Light, medium and heavy duty trucks. (Economic Times)

* GMR Infra, which operates the New Delhi airport has been given regulatory approval to raise charges, which would make it the world’s most expensive airport.

* Indian media group Network 18 is moving towards a U.S. listing of its wholly owned online retail arm, HomeShop18, that could raise about $100 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Eight companies belonging to the Tayal family have got a lifeline to restructure their loans of over 20 billion rupees. (Economic Times)

* Life Insurance Corporation of India is not in a hurry to bring down its holdings in unlisted companies to meet the 10 per cent equity exposure cap mandated by the insurance regulator. (Business Standard)

* Muthoot Finance, which grew over 100 per cent two years ago, is facing slower growth this fiscal year, Alexander Muthoot, the managing director said. (Business Line)

* Leading private sector lender ICICI Bank’s stake in the troubled air carrier Kingfisher Airlines has come down sharply to 2.9 per cent, from more than five per cent at the end of 2011. (Business Line)

