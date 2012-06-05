FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares edge higher on banks, infrastructure
#Credit Markets
June 5, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares edge higher on banks, infrastructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - India’s main stock index provisionally edged higher on Tuesday as continued hopes for rate cuts sparked additional gains in lenders such as HDFC Bank, while infrastructure stocks rose on hopes for a pickup in stalled projects.

HDFC Bank rose 1.58 percent, while State Bank of India added 1.66 percent.

Larsen & Toubro gained 2.94 percent, while BHEL rose 2.25 percent.

India’s main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.18 percent to 16,017.61 points. The broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.31 percent to 4,863.30 points.  (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

