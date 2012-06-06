FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian stocks to watch-June 6
#Basic Materials
June 6, 2012 / 3:35 AM / 5 years ago

Indian stocks to watch-June 6

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS  	
    * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index  
at Singapore Exchange rose 0.6 percent, while MSCI Asia 
 ex-Japan gained 0.9 percent. 	
    * Asian shares nudged up on Wednesday but were capped by
concerns that Europe's financial strains could intensify without
a global response, as Spain warned that it was being shut out of
credit markets.  	
    * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering some ground from
last week's selloff, as data showing the vast U.S. services
sector improved in May outweighed investor angst about the euro
zone's fiscal crisis.  	
    	
    FACTORS TO WATCH                	
    * Group of Ministers, attended by the Home Minister, the
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and the Minister for
Law and Justice, holds a presser in Mumbai. (1015GMT)	
    	
    INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH	
    FINANCIAL/REGULATORY	
    * India has prepared a contingency plan for Greece exiting
the euro zone and even a collapse of the monetary union, Indian
officials said. 	
    * The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked market regulator
Securities and Exchange Board of India to furnish details of
unlisted firms which have raised capital from 50 or more people.	
    The court asked for the data while hearing an appeal by the
Sahara group against an order by Sebi over the issue of
optionally fully-convertible debentures (OFCD) it issued to over
22 million investors. (Business Standard)	
    * The government on Tuesday unveiled a seven-pronged
strategy, including subsidized loans, to boost exports, with the
aim to boost exports by at least 20 percent during the current
financial year. (Times of India)	
    * The average cost per employee for public sector banks has
overtaken that of their private sector peers, a development that
has emerged from data released by RBI on Tuesday. This has
prompted RBI to raise issues of productivity. (Times of India)	
    * Many Indian companies have skipped paying dividend for the
2011-12 financial year, with the slowing economy causing a
strain on earnings and cash flows, prompting them to conserve
resources. (Economic Times)	
    * The government coalition on Tuesday appealed to both
allies and the opposition to support it in opening the
multi-brand retail sector to foreign direct investment (FDI) and
for other reforms to help boost the economy. (Business Standard)	
	
    TELECOMS	
    * An Indian ministerial panel decided to auction a higher
number of slots in an upcoming sale of second generation (2G)
radio airwaves than that proposed by the sector regulator, a
government official said, although no decision was made on the
base price for the auction. 	
    * The heads of the top three telecom operators - Bharti
Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular -
today sought Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee's "urgent and
personal" intervention to stop the re-farming of spectrum
proposed by the telecom regulator. (Business Standard)	
  	
    ENERGY/COMMODITIES	
    * Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries 
is piling up cash even as its profits shrink, fuelling investor
disquiet over a tumbling share price and lack of clear vision at
a company that was once India's most valuable. (Reuters)
 	
    * Oil and Natural Gas Corp, India's biggest
state-owned energy explorer, is considering bidding for part of
ConocoPhillips' Canadian oil sands holdings worth around
$5 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told
Reuters. 	
    * The petroleum regulator has recommended cancellation of
licenses for five pipelines that state-run GAIL India 
and a Mukesh Ambani-controlled company were planning to build to
transport natural gas from Reliance Industries' D6
block, where output has fallen sharply, official sources said.
(Economic Times)	
    * Australia said on Tuesday it would delay environmental
approval for a A$10 billion ($9.72 billion) coal project
proposed by India's GVK Power & Infrastructure, a
potential setback in the company's bid to tap voracious appetite
for coal in its home market. 	
    * Power companies that use imported coal have got a respite
from skyrocketing fuel costs as international coal prices have
softened considerably, but the depreciation of the rupee has
limited their gains. (Economic Times)	
    * Institutional Investor Advisory Services India (IIAS) and
InGovern, the two leading proxy institutional advisory firms are
divided over their recommendations on Vedanta Resources' 
plan to merge Sesa Goa and Sterlite Industries
. (Economic Times)	
    	
    INFRASTRUCTURE	
    * Gujarat Pipavav Port 's board okayed a 10.97
billion rupees ($197.55 million) project expansion plan, which
the company said it will finance through a mix of debt, equity
and internal accruals 	
    * Private equity players are showing interest in less risky
road projects. Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, a
$4-billion global infrastructure fund, is in early discussions
with infrastructure company Lanco Infratech to buy its 401 km of
highway projects, in various stages of construction. (Business
Standard)	
    * Earnings from container freight stations and higher
volumes in rail freight business have helped Gateway Distriparks
 post a 36 percent rise in net profit for the financial
year ended March 2012. (Economic Times)	
  	
    AIRLINES	
    * Air India, the national carrier will on Thursday
announce its new business plans, including plans for operating
the new Boeing 787 Dreamliners that are due to be introduced in
a few weeks. (Business Standard)	
    	
    AUTOS	
    * India's third-largest commercial vehicle player VE
Commercial Vehicles, an equal joint venture between the Volvo
Group and Eicher Motors, has restructured the organisation by
merging three different units. (Economic Times)	
    	
    MEDIA	
    * TV18 and Viacom18 on Tuesday announced a 50:50
joint venture, IndiaCast, to create a platform to distribute
nearly 57 channels. (Business Standard)	
    	
    RETAIL	
    * Swedish multinational home appliances maker Electrolux
Group has entered into a licensing agreement with
Chennai-based Morf India Limited to offer its range of water and
air purifiers under the Kelvinator brand in India and Sri Lanka.
(Business Standard)	
    * Britannia Industries is embarking on a global
expansion to shore up its growth story. The company derives
around 2.5 billion rupees from global operations. (Business
Standard)	
	
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.	
    	
    OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH                                      
 	
* Indian debt/FX factors to watch                   	
* Euro pins hopes on ECB, Aussie eyes GDP                
  	
* Brent little changed, U.S. crude posts gain             
  	
* Foreign institutional investor flows         	
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs                  	
	
 (Compiled by Divya Chowdhuri; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
