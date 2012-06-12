FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end at 1-mth high on CRR, rate cut hopes
June 12, 2012

Indian shares end at 1-mth high on CRR, rate cut hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - Indian main index rose 1.1 percent to their highest close in over a month after weak output data raised hopes the central bank will cut both interest rates and the cash reserve ratio in a bid to bolster the economy.

Lenders were among the leading gainers after Financial Services Secretary D.K. Mittal added to those hopes after saying state-run banks would welcome a 1 percentage point cut in the CRR by the Reserve Bank of India at its policy meeting on June 18.

State Bank of India rose 1.95 percent, while private lender HDFC Bank gained 1.3 percent.

India’s main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 1.1 percent to 16,862.80 points, its highest close since May 7. The broader 50-share NSE index gained 1.22 percent to 5,115 points (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
