Indian shares edge higher; oil firms extend rally

MUMBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - India’s benchmark index edged higher on Tuesday as state-run oil companies such as ONGC extended a recent rally, though broader sentiment was still marked by lingering disappointment the prior day’s measures to bolster the rupee were not bold enough.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation gained 1.7 percent while Gas Authority of India added 2.4 percent.

India’s main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.14 percent to 16,906.58 points, recovering slightly after two consecutive sessions of falls.

The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 0.12 percent to 5,120.80 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)