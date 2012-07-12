FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares down; Infosys, IT stocks slump
July 12, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares down; Infosys, IT stocks slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday, provisionally marking its biggest fall since June 1, after Infosys’ much lower-than-expected revenue forecast sparked a sell-off of software services exporters.

Infosys shares fell 8.5 percent, while Tata Consultancy services, which reports earnings later in the day, fell 2 percent.

The 30-share BSE index fell 1.55 percent to 17,218.47 points. The 50-share NSE index lost 1.34 percent to end at 5,235.25 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
