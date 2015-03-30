FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NSE index rises over 1 pct, on track to snap 8-session losing streak
March 30, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

India's NSE index rises over 1 pct, on track to snap 8-session losing streak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* BSE index up 1.2 pct; NSE index gains 1.1 pct

* Higher Asian stocks also help

MUMBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - India’s NSE index rose more than 1 percent on Monday, on track to snap its eight-session losing streak, on value buying in blue chips such as Housing Development Finance Corporation, while strength in Asian shares also helped.

The 50-share index lost as much as 4.4 percent in the eight straight sessions of falls, compared with a 1.5 percent gain in the MSCI Asia Pacific Ex Japan index .

Traders said concerns about rising tensions in the Middle East and that India’s earnings growth would be protracted compared to estimates had been overdone, while the start of a new derivative series and a new fiscal year on Wednesday also helped.

Asian stock markets rose on Monday, with China stocks nearing a seven-year peak on hopes for more infrastructure spending and policy stimulus, while oil prices suffered further from excess supply.

“Value is emerging after tax management-led losses in the previous derivative series,” said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a Mumbai-based research and fund advisory firm, adding at least 5 percent upside was expected in the next two-three months.

The NSE index was up 1.1 percent, while the benchmark BSE index was higher 1.2 percent.

Blue-chips led gains with HDFC rising 2.1 percent and ITC up 2.8 percent. Larsen & Toubro rose 2.3 percent and HDFC Bank advanced 1.4 percent.

For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
