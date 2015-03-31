CORRECTED-Indian shares head towards best fiscal year since 2010

(Corrects year in first paragraph to 2014-15, from 2015-16)

* BSE index up 0.65 pct; NSE index gains 0.6 pct

* Institutional investors buy ahead of fiscal year-end

MUMBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, heading towards their biggest fiscal-year gain in six, as domestic funds buy shares to dress up their yearly performance at the end of 2014-15.

Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth 6.51 billion rupees ($104.06 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data showed.

The benchmark BSE index has gained 25.3 percent in 2014-15, its best since 2009-10 on bets that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government would be able to revive growth in Asia’s third-largest economy.

The 50-share NSE index is headed for its worst monthly fall since August 2013 on concerns about India’s stock valuations and a more gradual economic growth than anticipated earlier.

“Economic recovery has not been robust so far, so FY16 is expected to be more volatile than FY15,” said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at IDBI Federal Life Insurance.

The 30-share BSE index was up 0.65 percent, while the NSE index was higher 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

The BSE index is down 4.14 percent this month, while the NSE index has fallen 4.04 percent.

Gains also tracked stronger Asian stocks after a rally on Wall Street and steps by China to shore up its economy boosted risk appetite.

Blue chips led gains with Tata Motors rising 3.3 percent and ICICI Bank up 0.9 percent.

Reliance Industries gained 2.2 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “overweight” from “underweight”, citing confidence about the conglomerate’s downstream projects and improving outlook for telecoms business.

For stocks see ($1 = 62.5600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)