Indian stocks lose steam; Nifty sees resistance at 8,000 level
October 1, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Indian stocks lose steam; Nifty sees resistance at 8,000 level

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* BSE index up 0.28 pct, NSE index up 0.06 pct

* IT and pharma shares gain

* Banks see selling pressure

MUMBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - India’s NSE index paused for a breather on Thursday as investors booked profits in stocks that ran up in the previous two sessions.

Sentiment was also tempered by data that showed India’s manufacturing activity in September slowed more than expected to a seven-month low.

Earlier in the session, Indian markets drew strength from overnight gains in Wall Street and upbeat Asian markets. Chinese financial markets are closed Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 for national holidays.

“It’s primarily profit-booking. Eight thousand is a sentimental resistance for the Nifty,” said Arun Gopalan, vice president research at brokerage Systematix Shares & Stocks.

“We will be in a range for sometime until (corporate earnings) results start coming in.”

The benchmark BSE index was trading 0.28 percent higher while the NSE index was up 0.06 percent. The NSE index touched an intraday high of 8,008.25 points, a level last seen on Sept. 22.

Selling pressure was seen in banking and auto stocks while defensives like IT and healthcare gained.

TCS and Wipro gained 2 percent each while Infosys was up 1.2 percent

Among pharmaceutical stocks Sun Pharma rose 2.7 percent while Lupin gained 2.3 percent.

Meanwhile, shares in HCL Tech plunged 15 percent after the company’s revenue warning.

Indian markets will remain shut on Friday on account of a local holiday. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
