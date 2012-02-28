FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares seen opening up; GVK Power may rise
#Asia
February 28, 2012 / 3:20 AM / in 6 years

Indian shares seen opening up; GVK Power may rise

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares are likely
to start higher on Tuesday but are expected to be rangebound as
investors remain cautious after the main index posted its
biggest one-day slide in five months in the previous session due
to high global oil prices.	
    Although world oil prices pulled back on Monday, they remain
high and there is talk the state-run refiners could raise prices
of petrol and diesel soon, traders said.	
    "Investors will remain cautious and there is no major
trigger that can take the market convincingly in any direction,"
said Arun Kejriwal, strategist at research firm KRIS.	
    GVK Power and Infrastructure is likely to rise
after the Mint newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying the
company is in talks with UK-based BG Group to sell stake
in seven oil and gas blocks off India's west coast. Neither
companies could be immediately reached for a comment.	
    The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan
 was up 0.38 percent by 0237 GMT, while the Nifty
India stock futures index in Singapore was up 0.61
percent, indicating a higher start for Indian shares.	
    On Monday, the 30-share BSE index fell 2.7 percent,
extending last week's 2 percent drop that was its first weekly
decline in 2012.	
    	
    STOCKS TO WATCH	
    * Gitanjali Gems could gain after a top official
told Reuters the company is close to acquiring a jewellery
retail company in China and hopes to announce a deal in the next
2-3 months. 	
    * Unitech Ltd is likely to fall as a dispute over
a joint venture with Norway's Telenor escalated with
both the companies filing petitions before the Company Law
Board. 	
    * Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd could rise after the
company's board approved issuing of up to 6.6 million shares,
totalling about 500 million rupees, to Caduceus Asia Mauritius
Ltd. 	
    	
    FACTORS TO WATCH
 * Indian rupee report                                    
 * Indian bond report                                      
 * Profit taking knocks wind out of euro, ECB eyed        
 * Oil falls after recent surge despite supply fear        
 * Markets consolidate, oil remains risk             
 * Falling oil lifts Wall St to highest since 2008          
 * Foreign institutional investor flows         
 * For closing rates of Indian ADRs                      	
 (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan) 	
    	
      	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
 Pan-Asia........ Japan.......  S.Korea... 
 S.E. Asia.......       Hong Kong...  Taiwan.... 
 Australia/NZ....       India.......  China..... 
 	
    OTHER MARKETS:
 Wall Street ....       Gold ....... Currency.. 
 Eurostocks.....        Oil ........ JP bonds... 
 ADR Report .....     LME metals. US bonds.. 
 Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe   
 	
    DIARIES & DATA:
 Indian Data Watch  Asia earnings diary 
 U.S. earnings diary    European diary      
 Indian diary         Wall Street Week Ahead  
 Eurostocks Week Ahead  	
    	
    TOP NEWS:
 For top Asian company news, double click on:         
 U.S. company news    European company news 
 Forex news           Global Economy news 
 Technology news      Telecoms news      
 Media news          Banking news         
 Politics/General news   Asia Macro data     
 A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  	
 topnews.session.rservices.com	
    	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA:
 World Stocks          Currency rates   
 Dow Jones/NASDAQ    Nikkei               
 FTSE 100                  Debt     
 Indian rupee             LME price overview

