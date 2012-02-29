FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares seen opening higher, GDP data watched
#Asia
February 29, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 6 years ago

Indian shares seen opening higher, GDP data watched

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares are likely
to start higher on Wednesday on hopes for foreign capital
investments, and investors would then watch economic growth data
for direction.	
    Gross domestic product in Asia's third-largest economy grew
at an annual 6.4 percent rate in the quarter to end-December,
the slowest pace in more than two years, according to a Reuters
poll. The data is due at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). 	
    "Buying that started in the previous session will continue
and further direction will be provided by the GDP data," said
Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities.	
    The main 30-share BSE index rose 1.64 percent on
Tuesday, after falling 5.3 percent over the previous four
sessions.	
    State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp may rise after
it said it would launch on Thursday a share sale through an
auction that aims to raise at least $2.5 billion.
 	
    Asian stocks firmed and the euro held its ground on
Wednesday ahead of a fresh cash injection by the European
Central Bank which is likely to provide further cues. 	
    The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan
 was up 1.39 percent by 0237 GMT, while the Nifty
India stock futures index in Singapore was up 0.8
percent, indicating a higher start for Indian shares.	
    	
    STOCKS TO WATCH	
    * National Aluminium Co Ltd may rise, after its
chairman said the state-run metal producer is likely to finalise
within a month a deal to set up an alumina refinery in the
western state of Gujarat. 	
    * Ramky Infrastructure could rise after three
sources told Reuters that a group firm, Ramky Enviro Engineers,
plans to raise up to $125 million though an initial public
offering. 	
           	
    FACTORS TO WATCH
 * Indian rupee report                                    
 * Indian bond report                                      
 * Euro pins hopes on ECB, dollar eyes Bernanke           
 * Oil drops again amid fears of slowing demand            
 * Stocks firm, euro steady ahead of ECB             
 * Dow, S&P hit milestones on confidence, lower oil         
 * Foreign institutional investor flows         
 * For closing rates of Indian ADRs                      
 (Reporting by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan) 	
    	
      	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
 Pan-Asia........ Japan.......  S.Korea... 
 S.E. Asia.......       Hong Kong...  Taiwan.... 
 Australia/NZ....       India.......  China..... 
 	
    OTHER MARKETS:
 Wall Street ....       Gold ....... Currency.. 
 Eurostocks.....        Oil ........ JP bonds... 
 ADR Report .....     LME metals. US bonds.. 
 Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe   
 	
    DIARIES & DATA:
 Indian Data Watch  Asia earnings diary 
 U.S. earnings diary    European diary      
 Indian diary         Wall Street Week Ahead  
 Eurostocks Week Ahead  	
    	
    TOP NEWS:
 For top Asian company news, double click on:         
 U.S. company news    European company news 
 Forex news           Global Economy news 
 Technology news      Telecoms news      
 Media news          Banking news         
 Politics/General news   Asia Macro data     
 A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  	
 topnews.session.rservices.com	
    	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA:
 World Stocks          Currency rates   
 Dow Jones/NASDAQ    Nikkei               
 FTSE 100                  Debt     
 Indian rupee             LME price overview

