Indian shares seen opening higher, ONGC watched
#Asia
March 2, 2012 / 3:09 AM / in 6 years

Indian shares seen opening higher, ONGC watched

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares are
expected to open higher on Friday after shedding about 1 percent
in the previous session, as a second massive cash injection by
the European Central Bank eased debt worries and buoyed world
equity markets.	
    The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan
 gained 0.47 percent by 0243 GMT, while the   
Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was up 0.41
percent.	
    Oil and Natural Gas Corp is likely to be under
pressure after the government fell just short of its target in a
chaotic $2.5 billion auction of shares in the state-run company.
 	
    The faltering start to revive asset sales and help patch the
government's widening fiscal deficit would be a worry.	
    ONGC shares fell 1.7 percent on Thursday to 288.20 rupees,
below the auction floor price of 290, amid uncertainty about the
auction results. 	
    The main 30-share BSE index fell 0.95 percent on
Thursday to 17,583.97. The index rose 3.3 percent in February --
its second monthly rise -- and is up 13.8 percent in 2012.	
    	
    STOCKS TO WATCH	
    * Hero MotoCorp is likely to rise, after the 
world's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters reported an 11
percent rise in February vehicle sales. 	
    * Eicher Motors is expected to gain after the
vehicles maker reported a 13 percent rise in February sales for
trucks and buses over the same month year earlier.
 	
                	
    FACTORS TO WATCH
 * Indian rupee report                                    
 * Indian bond report                                      
 * Euro suffers post-ECB blues; downside seen             
 * Oil highest since 2008 on Saudi pipeline report         
 * Shares firm after flood of EU liquidity shores up sentiment	
                                                     
 * Wall St returns to 2008 highs on banks                   
 * Foreign institutional investor flows         
 * For closing rates of Indian ADRs                      
 (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan) 	
    	
      	
