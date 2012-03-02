Indian shares seen opening higher, ONGC watched

NEW DELHI, March 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to open higher on Friday after shedding about 1 percent in the previous session, as a second massive cash injection by the European Central Bank eased debt worries and buoyed world equity markets. The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan gained 0.47 percent by 0243 GMT, while the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was up 0.41 percent. Oil and Natural Gas Corp is likely to be under pressure after the government fell just short of its target in a chaotic $2.5 billion auction of shares in the state-run company. The faltering start to revive asset sales and help patch the government's widening fiscal deficit would be a worry. ONGC shares fell 1.7 percent on Thursday to 288.20 rupees, below the auction floor price of 290, amid uncertainty about the auction results. The main 30-share BSE index fell 0.95 percent on Thursday to 17,583.97. The index rose 3.3 percent in February -- its second monthly rise -- and is up 13.8 percent in 2012. STOCKS TO WATCH * Hero MotoCorp is likely to rise, after the world's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters reported an 11 percent rise in February vehicle sales. * Eicher Motors is expected to gain after the vehicles maker reported a 13 percent rise in February sales for trucks and buses over the same month year earlier. FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro suffers post-ECB blues; downside seen * Oil highest since 2008 on Saudi pipeline report * Shares firm after flood of EU liquidity shores up sentiment * Wall St returns to 2008 highs on banks * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview