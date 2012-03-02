FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Choppy Indian shares heading for 2nd weekly fall
#Asia
March 2, 2012 / 6:03 AM / 6 years ago

Choppy Indian shares heading for 2nd weekly fall

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Sensex up 0.3 pct, Nifty gains 0.45 pct
    * ONGC falls after muted response to govt share sale
    * DLF extends losses

 (Updates to mid-morning, adds comments, detail)	
    NEW DELHI, March 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares were on
track for their second weekly fall in a row as the market
seesawed on Friday after a muted response to a government stake
sale in Oil and Natural Gas Corp raised concerns about
divestment programmes.	
    ONGC, the country's biggest oil producer and second largest
company by market value, fell as much as 4.2 percent after a
$2.5 billion government share auction in the state-run company
failed to get full subscription.	
    Investors bid for 98 percent of the 427.7 million shares on
offer, in what is seen as a setback for the government at a time
when it is trying to revive its divestment programme to bridge a
widening fiscal deficit.	
    "Definitely this is not a happy state of affairs," said K.K.
Mital, a fund manager at Globe Capital Market in New Delhi. "I
think it will have an impact on the further divestment
programmes the government is planning."	
    At 11:21 a.m. (0551 GMT), the main 30-share index
 was up 0.29 percent at 17,634.70, with 19 of its
components rising. The index opened 0.5 percent higher, but
quickly turned negative and fell as much as 0.5 percent before
recovering.	
    On the week, it is down 1.6 percent, after losing 2 percent
in the previous week. The benchmark, however, is up 14 percent
so far in 2012.	
    Top engineering company Larsen & Toubro and the
country's most-valuable company, Reliance Industries, 
led the gains in the main index. Larsen rose 1.8 percent, after
falling 2.3 percent in the previous session.	
    Reliance, which accounts for a tenth of the main index's
weightage, was up 0.6 percent.	
    ONGC was down 2.1 percent at 282.10 rupees after hitting
276.20, below the 290 rupees floor price for the auction.	
    DLF Ltd, India's biggest listed property developer,
fell 4.1 percent to 205.25 rupees, extending the previous day's
losses after Canadian investment research firm Veritas said the
stock was worth about 100 rupees "in a best case scenario".	
    DLF termed the report as "presumptive and mischievous."
 	
    The 50-share NSE index was up 0.45 percent
at 5,363.70. In the broader market, there were nearly two
gainers for every loser on volume of 328 million shares.	
    Asian shares inched up on Friday after a flood of cheap
European Central Bank funds this week eased fears of a meltdown
in the euro zone financial sector, overriding some weak data and
concerns about surging oil prices. 	
    	
    STOCKS ON THE MOVE	
    * Hero MotoCorp rose as much as 2 percent after
the world's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters reported
an 11 percent rise in February vehicle sales.  	
    * Development Credit Bank Ltd fell as much as 2.9
percent after it set late on Thursday a floor price of 47.65
rupees for selling shares to institutional investors, lower than
the closing price of 49.25 rupees.	
    	
    TOP THREE BY VOLUME	
    * Suzlon Energy on 36.9 million shares	
    * Lanco Infratech on 15.8 million shares	
    * GVK Power on 12 million shares	
                	
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

