Indian shares rise 0.3 pct; ONGC, DLF fall
March 2, 2012 / 11:13 AM / in 6 years

Indian shares rise 0.3 pct; ONGC, DLF fall

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Investors cautious ahead of key state election results
    * Muted response to ONGC share sale raises concerns
    * Market heads for second weekly fall; stocks trade Saturday

 (Updates to close)	
    By Devidutta Tripathy	
    NEW DELHI, March 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares 
 eked out a modest gain on Friday as investors turned
cautious ahead of state election results, while a muted response
to the government's sale of shares in Oil & Natural Gas Corp
 raised concerns about its divestment plans.	
    ONGC shares fell 2.4 percent after a $2.5 billion government
share auction fell just short of being fully subscribed.	
    Top engineering company Larsen & Toubro rose 1.7
percent after an order win, while banking stocks rebounded in
late trade after falling in the previous session.	
    "People are cautious ahead of the state election results,"  
  said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities in New
Delhi. "I would say it's more of a profit-taking happening.
Local institutions are not buying much."	
    The main 30-share index closed 0.3 percent higher
at 17,636.80, with 15 of its components rising.	
    Trade was choppy with the index falling much as 0.5 percent
after starting 0.5 percent up.	
    For the week, the index fell 1.6 percent, after losing 2
percent in the previous week.	
    The market will be open on Saturday for a 1-1/2 hour special
trading session to test new software.	
    The main index is up more than 14 percent in 2012, helped by
net foreign fund inflows of more than $7 billion.	
    Asia's third-largest economy grew at its weakest annual pace
in almost three years in the three months to December, data
showed this week. But investors are betting on a cooling off in
inflation and possible monetary easing.	
    Election results in five states, including Uttar Pradesh and
Punjab, are due to be announced next week. A good showing in the
state elections would be a boost for the ruling Congress party
and could help revive stalled policy reforms.	
    ONGC, the country's biggest oil producer and second largest
company by market value, closed 2.4 percent lower at 281.40
rupees, after falling as much as 4.2 percent.	
    The glitch-ridden auction on Thursday saw just 98.3 percent
of the shares taken up. Media reports said state-run Life
Insurance Corp of India (LIC) had bought a huge chunk of the
shares. LIC was not available for comment. 	
    "Definitely this is not a happy state of affairs," said K.K.
Mital, a fund manager at Globe Capital Market in New Delhi. "I
think it will have an impact on the further divestment
programmes the government is planning."	
    DLF Ltd, India's biggest listed property developer,
fell 4.8 percent to 203.85 rupees, extending the previous day's
losses after Canadian investment research firm Veritas said the
stock was worth about 100 rupees "in a best case scenario".	
DLF called the report "presumptive and mischievous."
    	
    ICICI Bank rose 2.2 percent, after falling 2.5
percent in the previous session. Top lender State Bank of India
 rose 1.3 percent, while the sector index 
added 1.41 percent.	
    The 50-share NSE index rose 0.37 percent to
5,359.35. In the broader market, there were 747 losers for 689
gainers on total volume of 777.5 million shares.	
    European and Asian stocks climbed on Friday as appetite for
risky assets continued to improve following the European Central
Bank's huge cash injection. 	
    	
    STOCKS THAT MOVED	
    * Shares in MphasiS, a mid-sized software services
company, slumped 9.4 percent to 392.80 rupees after it reported
an 18.5 percent fall in quarterly earnings.	
    * Max India rose 4.2 percent to 168.95 rupees
after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'neutral',
while retaining its target price of 200 rupees. 	
    	
    TOP THREE BY VOLUME	
    * Suzlon Energy on 60.9 million shares	
    * Lanco Infratech on 34.7 million shares	
    * DLF Ltd on 23.8 million shares	
                	
 (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ted Kerr)

