Indian shares seen lower, election results awaited
#Asia
March 5, 2012 / 3:20 AM / 6 years ago

Indian shares seen lower, election results awaited

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected
to start lower on Monday as investors await election results
from five states on Tuesday, with voter surveys indicating the
Congress party lagging regional groupings.	
    Rahul Gandhi failed to deliver the election comeback he had
promised for the Congress party in the politically crucial state
of Uttar Pradesh, according to voter surveys released after the
phased, month-long poll ended on Saturday. 	
    Oil and Natural Gas Corp could see gains after 
the government said it raised $2.57 billion in a share auction
at an average price of 303.67 rupees a share. 	
    Asian shares were subdued as investors turned watchful of
developments in the euro zone's debt crisis and the oil market. 	
    The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan
 was down 0.94 percent by 0258 GMT, while Japan's
Nikkei shed 0.3 percent.	
    Nifty stock futures index in Singapore was down 0.3
percent, indicating a weak opening in the local market.	
    The main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.19 percent 
at 17,636.99 points, in a special trading session on Saturday.	
    	
    STOCKS TO WATCH  	
    * Raymond is likely to rise after the Economic
Times newspaper reported that the private equity arm of luxury
product group LVMH is in talks to invest about $150 million in
the Indian apparel-maker's unit. Neither companies could be
immediately reached for comment. 	
    * Spicejet may rise after the budget carrier said
after market-hours on Friday it would issue up to 42.9 million
equity shares on preferential basis to the controlling
shareholder Kalanithi Maran. 
                  	
    FACTORS TO WATCH 
 * Indian rupee report                                    
 * Indian bond report                                      
 * Dollar firms as euro, yen struggle                     
 * Oil falls, posts weekly loss after Saudi supply scare   
 * Shares ease as investors await more data          
 * Wall St slips but S&P up for 3rd straight week           
 * Foreign institutional investor flows         
 * For closing rates of Indian ADRs                      
 (Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)
 	
       ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:	
 Pan-Asia........ Japan.......   S.Korea... 	
 S.E. Asia.......        Hong Kong...  Taiwan.... 	
 Australia/NZ....        India.......  China..... 	
    	
    OTHER MARKETS:	
 Wall Street ....        Gold ....... Currency.. 	
 Eurostocks.....         Oil ........ JP bonds... 	
 ADR Report .....      LME metals. US bonds.. 	
 Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe    	
	
    DIARIES & DATA:	
 Indian Data Watch   Asia earnings diary 	
 U.S. earnings diary    European diary       	
 Indian diary          Wall Street Week Ahead  	
 Eurostocks Week Ahead    	
	
    TOP NEWS:	
 For top Asian company news, double click on:          	
 U.S. company news     European company news 	
 Forex news            Global Economy news 	
 Technology news      Telecoms news       	
 Media news          Banking news          	
 Politics/General news   Asia Macro data      	
 A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:	
 topnews.session.rservices.com	
	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA:	
 World Stocks           Currency rates   	
 Dow Jones/NASDAQ    Nikkei                	
 FTSE 100                  Debt      	
 Indian rupee             LME price overview

