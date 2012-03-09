FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares up 2 pct; MCX jumps 38 pct on debut
March 9, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 6 years ago

Indian shares up 2 pct; MCX jumps 38 pct on debut

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Sensex snaps 3-day fall as risk appetite improves
    * Pullback largely driven by short covering
    * ICICI Bank, State Bank of India among top gainers
    * L&T rallies 5 pct as company names new CEO

    MUMBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose 2
percent on Friday, after falling for three days, as global risk
appetite got a boost from signs Greece was moving closer to
avert a default.	
    The pullback was largely driven by short covering after the
market appeared set for a third weekly decline. The outlook
remains clouded as the Congress party's debacle in state
elections could thwart reform plans.	
    "It's a buy on dips market," said Suresh Parmar, associate
vice president, institutional equities at KJMC Capital Markets.	
    Investors are expected to take a more decisive view on
Indian markets after the annual budget is presented in
parliament next Friday, traders said.	
    There is also uncertainty about whether the central bank
would cut rates at its monetary policy review scheduled a day
before the budget.	
    ICICI Bank, the country's No.2 lender, rose 4.6
percent and bigger rival State Bank of India gained 3.3
percent on hopes the central bank would further reduce the cash
reserve ratio -- the proportion of deposits that banks must keep
with the central bank.	
    At 10:49 a.m. (0519 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index
 was up 2.03 percent at 17,494.17, with all but one of
its constituents gaining.	
    "At current valuations India is cheap versus history but
expensive versus the region. We remain neutral on India within a
regional context," HSBC said in a note.	
    Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro
 rallied 5 percent after the company named a new chief
executive. 	
    The Multi Commodity Exchange, which raised 6.6
billion rupees ($132 million) in an initial public offering,
jumped more than 38 percent on its debut. 	
    The 50-share NSE index was up 2.1 percent at
5,331.25. In the broader market, there were 1,153 gainers
against 198 losers on volume of about 224 million shares.  	
    Elsewhere, Tokyo stocks rose to a seven-month high as Asian
shares firmed on signs Greece is a step nearer to averting a
default, although momentum may be checked by caution ahead of
U.S. data that is expected to confirm a labour market recovery. 
 	
    The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan rose 1.14 percent, while Japan's Nikkei
 was up 2.21 percent.	
	
    STOCKS ON THE MOVE	
    * Mahindra Satyam rose 3 percent after the
computer services company said it had acquired vCustomer's
international operations for $27 million. 	
    * Seamec Ltd rose as much as 1.9 percent after the
offshore oilfield support service provider won a 30-day contract
worth $1.66 million for chartering its vessel to Abu Dhabi's
National Petroleum Construction Co. 	
    	
    TOP 3 BY VOLUME	
    * Lanco Infra on 10.9 million shares    	
    * GVK Power on 8.96 million shares    	
    * Suzlon Energy on 8.4 million shares     	
     	
