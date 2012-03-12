Indian shares gain on IIP; key events lurk ahead

* Shares gain after industrial output data

By Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra

March 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday after stronger-than-expected industrial output data boosted some of the country’s major manufacturers, while lenders such as State Bank of India rallied after last week’s surprise cut in the cash reserve ratio.

Still, earlier stronger gains were pared after the jump in the production data also reduced expectations for a rate cut, which some traders thought could have come as early as this week’s Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy meeting.

Trading is expected to remain volatile in a week filled by key events, including inflation data on Wednesday and the federal budget on Friday.

“IIP numbers are certainly ahead of expectations, but markets will prefer to ignore these numbers as there are bigger events, budget and monetary policy, lined up,” said Aneesh Srivastava, Chief Investment Officer at IDBI Federal Life Insurance.

“RBI would wait for the budget before cutting rates,” he added.

The main 30-share BSE index rose 0.5 percent, or 84 points, to end at 17,587.67 points. Meanwhile, the 50-share Nifty index ended up 0.5 percent at 5,359.55 points.

Both were among the few gaining indexes in Asia on Monday after data showed industrial output in India grew at its fastest pace in seven months.

Trading is expected to remain volatile in the rest of the week, with some technical traders eyeing resistance levels for Indian shares.

Most prominently, the Nifty index is facing important resistance at 5,420-5,425 points, a range that would provide the equilibrium level at which calls and puts payoffs for the index options would be roughly aligned, according to two dealers.

Among top gainers were engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro, which ended up 3.6 percent, and power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals, which rose more than 2 percent.

Shares in Reliance Industries, India’s top company by market cap, closed 3.2 percent higher, on a report in the Indian Express newspaper saying the government may reconsider its stance over a dispute regarding the pricing of natural gas in the KG D6 block in eastern India, dealers said.

Banking shares were also among the top gainers after the RBI delivered a surprise chunky 75 basis points cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) late on Friday, raising expectation that net interest margins, and potentially loan growth, would improve in the sector.

Shares in State Bank of India surged 3.8 percent, while ICICI Bank gained 1.6 percent.

Among other movers, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India’s biggest utility vehicle maker, dropped 1.9 percent, marking a second day of losses, after the company said on Friday it will stop production of tractors for two days every week in March.

JSW Steel rose 2.4 percent after the company said it had entered into manufacturing of electrical steel and is considering production of cold rolled oriented graded steel in the future.

