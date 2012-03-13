Indian stocks to watch-March 13

MUMBAI, March 13 (Reuters) -

GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP

MSCI’s index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan advanced, recovering from losses the previous day that had been sparked by concerns about a moderation in Chinese demand.

Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day for Wall Street on Monday as investors paused after recent gains and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy statement.

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Insulin maker Biocon Ltd may fall after U.S. drugmaker Pfizer said it has scrapped a deal to sell insulin products made by the Indian company.

* Retailer Trent Ltd could gain after it said it plans to raise 2.25 billion rupees via a qualified institutional placement.

* Natco Pharma may rise after Germany’s Bayer lost a landmark drug ruling in India, forcing it to grant a compulsory license for its cancer treatment Nexavar to the Indian firm.

* Indian carrier Jet Airways may open higher after it said India’s tax authority has not frozen its bank accounts and the company still plans to pay its January tax dues of 350 million rupees ($7.02 million) on Monday.

* Drugmaker Aanjeneya Lifecare may rise after it said it has bought 90 percent stake in Singapore’s Eros Pharmachem Pte Ltd.

* NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer, has agreed in-principle to acquire a majority stake in Brazilian iron ore firm Amplus for an investment that will reach $150 million. (Economic Times)

* Azim Premji Trust, which owns a majority stake in Wipro Ltd, plans to sell up to 35 million shares, valued at about 15.32 billion rupees, in the company to finance the education activities of its non-profit arm.

* Sesa Goa and other mining stocks are in focus after the BJP-led Goa state government has decided to cap iron ore exports from the coastal state at 40-42 million metric tonnes (MT) per year. The state exported 54 MT of ore last year when there was no cap. (Economic Times)

* Wireless providers such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Communications and Idea Cellular could be in play after the Department of Telecom plans to start auctions of 2G spectrum by Dec. 20 and allocate spectrum to players in March next year. (Economic Times)

* IT services firms Infosys Technologies Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro Ltd, are gearing up for a slugfest with their global peers as large corporations in the U.S. and Europe are set renew technology outsourcing contracts with a combined value of at least $19.5 billion. (Economic Times)

* United Spirits Ltd, the flagship spirits company of the UB Group, is understood to have decided on Singapore as the destination for its forthcoming foreign currency convertible bonds issue, through which it intends to raise up to $225 million. (Business Standard)

* Trent Ltd says its board has decided to open a QIP issue of 2.25 billion rupees with an option to upsize the issue to up to 2.5 billion rupees in aggregate.

* Mitsubishi may not partner with financially-strained Hindustan Motors when it launches a small car in India as the Japanese car major looks to increase its own market share. (Economic Times)

* Punjab National Bank plans to undertake a capital infusion of about Rs 23.6 billion to maintain its financial strength. (Economic Times)

* Lack of clarity on diesel pricing policy has led car makers, including Maruti Suzuki and the Indian arm of Hyundai Motors, to hold up investments of more than 30 billion rupees in India, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). (Business Standard)

* Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), India’s capital market regulator, said it will auction the unutilised foreign investors’ investment limits in long-term government debt and corporate bonds on March 16.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Dollar off highs as Fed looms; yen wary of BOJ * Oil slips on China, Europe growth concerns * Dollar off highs, shares firmer before Fed, BOJ * Defensives rally on flat day for Wall St * For closing rates of Indian ADRs

(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury, Manoj Rawal, and Nandita Bose; Editing by Rafael Nam)