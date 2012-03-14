FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares provisionally end at 3-wk high
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 6 years

Indian shares provisionally end at 3-wk high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose to their highest close in almost three weeks on Wednesday as banks gained amid expectations an uptick in inflation was not enough to rule out a rate cut from the central bank, while Tata Motors surged after announcing increased production at its U.K. plant.

ICICI Bank rose a provisional 2.7 percent while State Bank of India advanced a provisional 1.3 percent ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors rose 2.5 percent after unit Jaguar Land Rover said it was boosting production of two models, seen as indicating confidence about sales in the European markets.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally gained 0.7 percent to 17,940.70 points, marking its highest close since Feb. 24. The 50-share index provisionally rose 0.6 percent to 5,463.90, the highest close since Feb. 23. (Reporting By Rafael Nam; Editing by Harish Nambiar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.