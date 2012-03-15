Indian stocks fall, snapping winning streak on RBI

MUMBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for the first time in five sessions on Thursday as sectors sensitive to interest rates such as banks and real estate firms dropped after the central bank kept its policy unchanged and voiced a more hawkish stance than investors had expected.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 1.3 percent, marking its biggest one-day loss since March 5. The 50-share Nifty index fell a provisional 1.5 percent, potentially making it its biggest fall since Feb. 27. (Reporting By Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi)