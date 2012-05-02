FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Auto sales disappointment hits Indian shares
#Asia
May 2, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

Auto sales disappointment hits Indian shares

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Tata Motors fall after posting drop in April sales
    * Axis Bank, ICICI Bank down on profit-taking
    * TCS gains on falling rupee; results boost Hindustan

    By Manoj Dharra	
    MUMBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - India's main indexes edged lower
in the first trading session of the month as auto makers such as
Tata Motors fell because of disappointment over their April
sales, while banks suffered from profit-taking after recent
gains.	
    Autos have been among the leading gainers in April, with the
BSE sub-index up 5.04 percent in April on hopes that
sales will improve after an interest rate cut was seen bringing
down the cost of vehicle financing loans. 	
    However, disappointment over April sales out over the past
two days have led some investors to pare their bullish bets,
while recent talk of a hike in fuel prices are also sparking
worries about sales of petrol vehicles.	
    "Markets saw profit booking today in auto and banking
stocks" Kishore Ostwal, chairman & managing director at CNI
Research said indicating auto stocks would fall further on
declining sales numbers in May as well.	
    The benchmark 30-share BSE index fell 0.1 percent 	
to 17,301.91 points, while the 50-share NSE index ended
down 0.17 percent at 5,239.15 points.	
    Markets were closed on Tuesday because of a public holiday.	
    India's main indexes have fallen 6 percent since hitting
their 2012 peak on Feb. 22, because of rising worries about the
country's economic and fiscal outlook, and lingering uncertainty
about the government's proposed taxation for foreign investors.	
    However, there have been some winners. Shares of Tata Motors
, hit an all time high on April 20, after RBI cut
interest rates on its mid-April meeting. 	
    Tata Motors doused some of that optimism after saying on
Tuesday sales fell 7 p ercent last month, sending shares down
3.81 percent on Wednesday. 	
    India's top car maker Maruti Suzuki fell 2.8
percent on similar disappointment about its sales.
 	
    Banks, which have gained over the past several sessions
following some good earnings results, reversed course on
Wednesday.	
    Axis Bank shares fell 0.33 percent after rising
1.9 percent over the previous 3 sessions. 	
    Among gainers, software services exporter Tata Consultancy
Services rose 1.66 percent after the rupee came close
to notching its weakest level against the dollar since Jan. 5,
raising optimism about its margins. 	
     India's largest consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever
Ltd advanced 1.77 p ercent after reporting on Tuesday a
better-than-expected 21 percent rise in quarterly
profit. 	
     Mobile phone carrier Bharti Airtel rose 2.4
percent after investors chose to focus on improving EBITDA
margins despite missing estimates with their fiscal
fourth-quarter results. 	
    	
    For the full list of Indian shares that moved during the 	
day, please see MARKET EYE items.          	
         	
 (Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael
Nam)

