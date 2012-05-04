Indian stocks to watch-May 4

MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters) -

* Asian shares fell for a second successive day on Friday after another batch of lacklustre U.S. data stoked concerns.

* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as economic data sent mixed signals on the recovery a day before the April payrolls report.

* India’s coal minister Sri Prakash Jaiswal to speak at conference in New Delhi on challenges Indian firms face in acquiring overseas coal assets. (0530 GMT)

* Jan-March earnings for Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, D.B. Corp, NIIT Technologies , TTK Prestige, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra .

* The government has slapped a hefty penalty of about 66 billion rupees ($1.235 billion) on Reliance Industries for the steep fall in gas output from the KG-D6 block.(Economic Times)

* Reliance Industries has bought back shares worth 5.39 billion rupees since the launch of its buyback offer in February. (Economic Times)

* The value of deep water blocks held by between Reliance Industries and British Petroleum is down by over a half, analysts say.(Business Standard)

* The power ministry has proposed a slew of amendments to the Electricity Act, 2003, including amendments to curb alleged misuse by state governments and prohibit the sale of surplus power from generating units to entities outside a state. (Business Standard)

* Hindustan Petroleum Corp has delayed maintenance plans at a crude unit and a secondary unit at its Vizag refinery in south India by at least six weeks.

* India might export only another 1 million tonnes of sugar now New Delhi has freed up overseas sales given unattractive prices, bringing total shipments to 4 million tonnes this year in an over supplied global market, trade and government sources said.

* India’s top iron ore producing state of Orissa is considering a 4 percent cut in its output to curb illegal mining, a government official said, reducing still further already depleted exports from the No. 4 producer.

* The finance ministry is mulling limiting the bulk deposits that state-run banks can raise in the last quarter of the year, worried that the year-end race to window dress accounts through costly bulk deposits can adversely affect profitability and asset-liability management of banks. (Economic Times)

* Nine candidates are said to have been shortlisted to fill two posts of members at the SEBI. The list includes three chairmen of public sector banks, a head of a public sector unit and a Reserve Bank of India official, sources said. (Business Standard)

* Cipla has cut the price of the generic version of Bayer’s renal cancer drug Nexavar by 75 percent and will sell it at 6,840 rupees ($130) for a monthly dose.

* In other news, Cipla received U.S. regulatory approval for AIDS treatment drug nevirapine, the website showed. The drug is a generic version of German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim’s Viramune tablets.

* Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval for selling ibandronate sodium tablets used to treat osteoporosis.

* Nikhil Gandhi-promoted Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering has been selected by Mazagon Dock as preferred partner for a joint venture that will look to build warships and submarines for Indian Navy. (Economic Times)

* The government has decided to clamp down on interest rates and commissions paid by entities such as National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) that are in line to issue tax-free bonds of nearly 600 billion rupees during the current fiscal year. (Times of India)

* Star Group plans to buy out ESPN’s stake in their JV, three people familiar with the development said. Once the transaction is complete, Rupert Murdoch-owned Star will become the owner of ESPN’s India business. (Economic Times)

