Indian shares drop on foreign selling fears
May 4, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares drop on foreign selling fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - India’s main indexes dropped on Friday as the country’s review of a tax treaty with Mauritius and the rupee’s slide to four-month lows exacerbated fears about foreign outflows.

Auto stocks were the worst hit, with the auto index down 4.8 percent for the week, while the NSE Bank Nifty lost 3.4 percent in the same period.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 1.89 percent to 16,827.50 points, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1.96 percent at 5,086.85 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

