Indian stocks to watch-May 14

* Asian shares eased on Monday as investors saw more reasons to cut risk after talks in Greece to form a new government failed, a German vote pointed to growing opposition to austerity steps and China took further steps to support its fragile growth.

* Shares of U.S. banks slumped on Friday after JPMorgan said it lost billions of dollars on bad trades, but the overall market ended only modestly lower, thanks to gains in technology shares.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* India’s Inflation data for April (0630 GMT). The median consensus from a survey of 27 economists forecast the wholesale price index, India’s main inflation gauge, rose 6.70 percent in April versus a year ago.

* Jan-March earnings: Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, SREI Infrastructure Finance, Eicher Motors

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

FINANCIAL / REGULATORY

* Over a dozen Mauritius-based foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are carrying out operations through “impermissible arrangements” and would attract provisions of General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR). (Times of India)

* Indian firms are being squeezed by rising input costs and cooling demand, resulting in a slowdown in earnings and revenue growth compared to recent quarters.

An ETIG analysis of 600 companies that have announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2012, shows that net profit, excluding firms in banking & financial services and oil & gas sectors, slid 2.5 percent from a year ago. (Economic Times)

* The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irda) has asked life insurers to stop selling highest net asset value (NAV)-guaranteed products. (Business Standard)

* The microfinance Bill, approved by the Union Cabinet last week, is anti-poor and will help MFIs not small borrowers, a senior official of the Andhra Pradesh Government said. (Business Standard)

* Indian banks sought to restructure 645.3 billion rupees ($12 billion) in corporate loans in the fiscal year that ended in March, up 156 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the Corporate Debt Restructuring Cell (CDR).

* Private sector banks are more confident of their prospects in 2012-13 than their public sector counterparts, which are besieged by rising bad loans and restructuring of assets. (Mint)

ENERGY/COMMODITIES

* State-run oil marketing firms Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum plan to raise petrol prices by 8 rupees per litre after the end of the budget session of Parliament this month.

They also plan to revise prices every fortnight to recover 50 billion rupees in past revenue losses as they haven’t increased rates since December due to political pressure. (Economic Times)

* Steel Authority Of India Ltd signed an agreement with Mongolian Mines Ministry to explore the development of mines and Steel manufacturing in Mongolia.

* The Oil Ministry has refused permission to public sector oil companies to acquire Asian Development Bank’s stake in Petronet LNG Ltd to keep the nation’s largest liquefied natural gas importer as a private company.

The ADB last year offered to sell its 5.2 per cent stake in Petronet, in which GAIL, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Oil and Natural Gas Corp hold 12.5 per cent stake each and have a first right of refusal. (Business Standard)

* The government has initiated the process of putting in place a policy to auction, or award, offshore wind farms in a way that could be similar to the auction of oil and gas blocks. (Times of India)

* Essar Oil reported a March quarter net loss at 5.15 billion rupees versus a net profit of 3.21 billion rupees a year ago, while its net Sales fell to 175.14 billion rupees from 133.15 billion rupees.

* Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd is considering the option of partnering with Gujarat State Petronet Ltd for setting up a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Gujarat, according to two senior state government officials close to the development. (Mint)

* Promoters of sugar companies are consolidating their holdings, taking advantage of the current low valuations in a cyclical industry.

Among the groups that have hiked their stakes are Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd, Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd and DCM Shriram Consolidated Ltd . (Business Line)

PHARMA / HEALTHCARE

* Global drugmakers could face new U.S. scrutiny after a report from lawmakers in India alleged abuses in that country’s drug approval process, lawyers familiar with such investigations said.

* German clinical laboratory, the Medizinisch Diagnostiche Institute (MDI) plans to set up over 1,000 collection centres and a logistics network to transport samples across the country. (Economic Times)

* Drug maker Lupin Ltd is expected to soon launch its generic version of the anti-HIV drug, Combivir, in the United States. (Business Standard)

* Top representatives of various industry bodies and other stakeholders will get a chance to make presentations to the Group of Ministers (GoM) on a pharmaceutical pricing policy Of 348 essential medicines on Tuesday. (Business Standard)

* India Value Fund Advisors (IVFA) may invest up to $100 million in Manipal Hospitals, the third-largest domestic healthcare service provider, as the latter holds talks with private equity (PE) firms to accelerate expansion plans. (Times of India)

AUTOS

* Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), owned by Tata Motors Ltd, will spend an additional 1 billion pounds ($1.62 billion) with UK suppliers over the next four years, the company said, as strong global demand for its Range Rover Evoque model continues.

* Ashok Leyland Ltd has reduced the prices of its commercial vehicles by 1 percent with immediate affect, the Indian automaker said in a statement, after a recent decrease in excise duty on chassis by the same amount.

* After opening its dealership in all metro cities, Harley Davidson is now targetting smaller cities and towns to drive an annual growth rate of 25 per cent in India. (Economic Times)

* Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is adopting 40 state-run technical schools to create a customized labour pool it will need to fuel its 180 billion rupees expansion in Gujarat (Mint)

TELECOMS

* India’s telecoms regulator on Sunday reaffirmed most of its proposed rules for an auction of mobile airwaves, including a steep base price for bids, despite howls of protests by carriers in the world’s second-biggest mobile phone market.

* The government has cleared commerce secretary Rahul Khullar’s appointment as the new chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). (Indian Express)

* The telecom industry body for dual technology companies such as Reliance Communications and Tata Teleservices is batting for special treatment for these companies in the coming spectrum auction. (Business Standard)

* Nigeria’s telecom regulatory authority has fined Bharti Airtel and three other phone companies a total of $7.3 million for providing citing poor quality and services to customers. (Times of India)

AIRLINE

* The crisis in Air India worsened with its executive pilots asking the management to revoke orders to fire striking pilots and hold immediate negotiations to end the six-day impasse, as at least 20 international flights were cancelled. (Economic Times)

* Malaysia Airlines is looking to enhance connectivity to India, especially tier-two cities. The airline may look at secondary points in the next phase of expansion in India. (Mint)

INDUSTRIAL

* Engineering and capital goods companies may be forced to compromise on their margins to bag orders in the current fiscal, annual results of a few big firms for the year ended March suggest.

Siemens, Punj Lloyd and KEC International have reported sales growth of 20-30 percent in the quarter to March, but their operating profit margins have declined 100 to 200 basis points because of a price war amid rising costs. (Economic Times)

* Kandla Port Trust (KPT) is planning to set up a container terminal at Tuna-Tekra in Gulf of Kutch. As many as 12 engineering consulting firms have submitted their bids for carrying out feasibility studies to set up the container terminal. (Business Standard)

IT

* Infosys paid its top management a total remuneration of $10.7 million during the last financial year, registering a 52 percent increase over the previous year, the company said in an annual regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). (Times of India)

OTHER FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian debt/FX factors to watch * Euro hits 4-month low on Greece uncertainty * Oil dips as China data outweighs US consumers * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Compiled by Divya Chowdhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)